DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 18, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable airmass is settling over the region in the wake of a frontal boundary. Therefore, the probability of showers will lessen as the day progresses. Additionally, winds are expected to strengthen as the Atlantic high pressure system builds across the region.

Long period northerly swells will maintain hazardous marine conditions. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Fair & Breezy HIGH TEMP 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 22°C / 72°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:18 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1634