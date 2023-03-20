Meteorological Department of St. Maarten
Modesta Drive #12, Simpson Bay
Tel #: (1-721) 545-4226
E-Mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) March 21, 2023
…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED…
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY, 21 MARCH, 2023…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low-level moisture transported by the brisk wind flow could trigger a few brief showers across the local area.
Long-period swells are subsiding, and as a result, the high surf advisory has been discontinued. Nevertheless, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution as the small craft advisory remains in effect.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:17 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1635
