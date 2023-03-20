PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

Meteorological Department of St. Maarten 

Modesta Drive #12, Simpson Bay 

Tel #: (1-721) 545-4226 

E-Mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
document.getElementById(‘cloakab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592’).innerHTML = ”;
var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;
var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;
var addyab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592 = ‘meteo’ + ‘@’;
addyab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592 = addyab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;
var addy_textab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592 = ‘meteo’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textab1d6e405e2ea1335e99b50102031592+”;
 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) March 21, 2023 

…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED… 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY, 21 MARCH, 2023… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of low-level moisture transported by the brisk wind flow could trigger a few brief showers across the local area. 

Long-period swells are subsiding, and as a result, the high surf advisory has been discontinued. Nevertheless, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution as the small craft advisory remains in effect. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:17 AM 

06:16 AM 

06:15 AM 

SUNSET 

06:23 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1635

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY