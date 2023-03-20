Meteorological Department of St. Maarten

Modesta Drive #12, Simpson Bay

Tel #: (1-721) 545-4226

E-Mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) March 21, 2023

…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY, 21 MARCH, 2023…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level moisture transported by the brisk wind flow could trigger a few brief showers across the local area.

Long-period swells are subsiding, and as a result, the high surf advisory has been discontinued. Nevertheless, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution as the small craft advisory remains in effect.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:16 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1635