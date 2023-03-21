PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Pockets of low-level moisture within the wind flow will account for occasional cloudiness and passing showers across the local area. 

A gradual improvement in sea conditions is expected today. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:16 AM 

06:15 AM 

06:14 AM 

SUNSET 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1636

