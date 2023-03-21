DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of low-level moisture within the wind flow will account for occasional cloudiness and passing showers across the local area.

A gradual improvement in sea conditions is expected today. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:15 AM 06:14 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1636