DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Pockets of low-level moisture within the wind flow will account for occasional cloudiness and passing showers across the local area.
A gradual improvement in sea conditions is expected today. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:16 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1636
