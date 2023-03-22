DATE ISSUED:Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 23, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the local area during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:14 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1637