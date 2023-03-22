PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED:Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 23, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:  

Low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the local area during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds. 

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:15 AM 

06:14 AM 

06:13 AM 

SUNSET 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

