PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED:Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Apart from some cloudy periods this afternoon, fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers as they move across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas conditions will remain moderate during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:14 AM

06:13 AM

06:13 AM

SUNSET

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1638

