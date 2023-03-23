DATE ISSUED:Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Apart from some cloudy periods this afternoon, fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers as they move across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas conditions will remain moderate during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:13 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1638