DATE ISSUED:Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Apart from some cloudy periods this afternoon, fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers as they move across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas conditions will remain moderate during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:14 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1638
