DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Although the atmosphere across the local region remains fairly dry, patches of low-level clouds may cause periods of cloudiness and increase the chance for a brief shower. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system is maintaining gentle to moderate northeasterly winds. 

Sea conditions will remain moderate today, before deteriorating on Saturday and into the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                  

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:13 AM 

06:13 AM 

06:12 AM 

SUNSET 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:25 PM 

