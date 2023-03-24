DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Although the atmosphere across the local region remains fairly dry, patches of low-level clouds may cause periods of cloudiness and increase the chance for a brief shower. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system is maintaining gentle to moderate northeasterly winds.
Sea conditions will remain moderate today, before deteriorating on Saturday and into the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:13 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:25 PM
