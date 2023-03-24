DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Although the atmosphere across the local region remains fairly dry, patches of low-level clouds may cause periods of cloudiness and increase the chance for a brief shower. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system is maintaining gentle to moderate northeasterly winds.

Sea conditions will remain moderate today, before deteriorating on Saturday and into the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST