DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 28, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTENUNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region.  

Long-period northerly swells are predicted to remain for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the north- and east-facing shores. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 thumbnail_SatSingle_avn.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:11 AM 

06:10 AM 

06:09 AM 

SUNSET 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1640

