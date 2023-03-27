DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 28, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTENUNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region.
Long-period northerly swells are predicted to remain for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the north- and east-facing shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:11 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1640
View comments
Hide comments