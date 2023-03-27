DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 28, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region.

Long-period northerly swells are predicted to remain for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the north- and east-facing shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:11 AM 06:10 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1640