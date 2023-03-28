DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 29, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow during this forecast period. Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the winds may cause a few brief showers.

Seas will remain under the influence of long period northerly swells during the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:09 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1641