DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 29, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTENUNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow during this forecast period. Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the winds may cause a few brief showers.
Seas will remain under the influence of long period northerly swells during the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:10 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1641
