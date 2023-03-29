PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Apart from some cloudy periods this afternoon, fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:  

Patches of low-level clouds may cause isolated showers as they drift across the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds. 

Long period northerly swells are predicted to affect local waters during the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Few Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:09 AM 

06:09 AM 

06:08 AM 

SUNSET 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

06:26 PM 

