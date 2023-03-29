DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Apart from some cloudy periods this afternoon, fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds may cause isolated showers as they drift across the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Long period northerly swells are predicted to affect local waters during the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:09 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1642