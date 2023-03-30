DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 31, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy cloudy at times with passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

Tonight through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind flow may cause a few brief showers across the local region. A tightened pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions and an increased chance of showers by tonight into Friday.

Long period northerly swells are predicted to fluctuate during the next few days. As such, the High Surf Advisory will remain in effect. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:08 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:26 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1643