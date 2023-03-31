DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A mid- to upper-level trough in addition to patches of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and enhance the chance for passing showers. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will cause breezy conditions during the next few days.
Rough seas in addition to long-period northerly swells will cause hazardous marine conditions through the next few days. As such, a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:08 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
06:06 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:26 PM
|
06:26 PM
|
06:26 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1644
View comments
Hide comments