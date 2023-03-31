PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN… 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A mid- to upper-level trough in addition to patches of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and enhance the chance for passing showers. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will cause breezy conditions during the next few days.  

Rough seas in addition to long-period northerly swells will cause hazardous marine conditions through the next few days. As such, a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise extreme caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough            

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:08 AM 

06:07 AM 

06:06 AM 

SUNSET 

06:26 PM 

06:26 PM 

06:26 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1644

