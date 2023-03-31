DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A mid- to upper-level trough in addition to patches of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and enhance the chance for passing showers. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will cause breezy conditions during the next few days.

Rough seas in addition to long-period northerly swells will cause hazardous marine conditions through the next few days. As such, a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough



WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:07 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:26 PM 06:26 PM

