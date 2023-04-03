PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 04, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy withfew brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. An approaching plume of Saharan dust is expected to reach the local area late tomorrow. Persons with respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will peak at 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

 SatSingle vis

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday:Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Brief Shower possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Passing Showers

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:05 AM

06:05 AM

06:04 AM

SUNSET

06:26 PM

06:27 PM

06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

