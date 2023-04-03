DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 04, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy withfew brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. An approaching plume of Saharan dust is expected to reach the local area late tomorrow. Persons with respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will peak at 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday:Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1645