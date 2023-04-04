PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 05, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 05, 2023… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 09 to 20 mph, and higher gusts. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A gradual increase in instability with support from the upper level will account for cloudy periods and showers towards the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, a large plume of Saharan dust is approaching the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. 

Seas will remain hazardous during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Cloudy breezy and hazy with isolated showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 SatSingle vis 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers  

Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy, 

Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

22°C / 72°F 

SUNRISE 

06:05 AM 

06:04 AM 

06:03 AM 

SUNSET 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1646

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY