DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 05, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 05, 2023…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 09 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A gradual increase in instability with support from the upper level will account for cloudy periods and showers towards the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, a large plume of Saharan dust is approaching the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will remain hazardous during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Cloudy breezy and hazy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
22°C / 72°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:05 AM
|
06:04 AM
|
06:03 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:27 PM
|
06:27 PM
|
06:27 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1646
