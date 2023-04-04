DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 05, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 05, 2023…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 09 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A gradual increase in instability with support from the upper level will account for cloudy periods and showers towards the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, a large plume of Saharan dust is approaching the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will remain hazardous during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Cloudy breezy and hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 22°C / 72°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:04 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1646