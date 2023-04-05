PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 06, 2023 

WEATHER:     

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers, and possible thunder

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: Tonight through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze 09 to 17 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Instability associated with a multi-layered trough system will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers. Some of these showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunder. Furthermore, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. 

Although moderate seas are expected through the next few days, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                 

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Cloudy, hazy, and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, 

Scattered Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Hazy, Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:04 AM 

06:03 AM 

06:02 AM 

SUNSET 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

