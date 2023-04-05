DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 06, 2023

WEATHER:

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers, and possible thunder.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F



Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze 09 to 17 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability associated with a multi-layered trough system will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers. Some of these showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunder. Furthermore, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Although moderate seas are expected through the next few days, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Cloudy, hazy, and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:03 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM



