DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 07, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, hazy, and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F



Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A multilayered trough system will cause cloudiness, isolated showers, and periodic thunderstorms. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be watchful as some showers may be heavy. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





