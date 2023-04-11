PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 12, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A fairly stable atmosphere due to the dominant high-pressure system will limit shower activity and maintain gentle winds. However, pockets of moisture moving in the wind flow may cause a brief shower from time to time.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:59 AM 

05:58 AM 

05:59 AM 

SUNSET 

06:28 PM 

06:28 PM 

06:29 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1649

