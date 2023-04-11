DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 12, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A fairly stable atmosphere due to the dominant high-pressure system will limit shower activity and maintain gentle winds. However, pockets of moisture moving in the wind flow may cause a brief shower from time to time.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

