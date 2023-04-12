DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 13, 2023
WEATHER:
. This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A fairly stable atmosphere due to the dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will limit shower activity. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:29 PM
|
06:29 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-14
