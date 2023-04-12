DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 13, 2023



WEATHER:



This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A fairly stable atmosphere due to the dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will limit shower activity. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:29 PM 06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-14