PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)              VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 13, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A fairly stable atmosphere due to the dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will limit shower activity. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds. 

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:58 AM 

05:58 AM 

05:57 AM 

SUNSET 

06:28 PM 

06:29 PM 

06:29 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-14

