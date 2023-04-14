PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 15, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Generally fair to partly cloudy. 

Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: Today through Saturday morning: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature influencing generally fair conditions. However, remnants of a fontal boundary could produce brief showers across the local area tomorrow.  

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to peak at 5 feet for the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:57 AM 

05:56 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:29 PM 

06:29 PM 

06:29 PM 

