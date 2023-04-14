DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 15, 2023
WEATHER:
Generally fair to partly cloudy. This afternoon through tonight:
Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: Today through Saturday morning: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature influencing generally fair conditions. However, remnants of a fontal boundary could produce brief showers across the local area tomorrow.
Slight to moderate seas are predicted to peak at 5 feet for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:57 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:29 PM
|
06:29 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1650
View comments
Hide comments