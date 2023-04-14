DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 15, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through tonight: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday morning: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature influencing generally fair conditions. However, remnants of a fontal boundary could produce brief showers across the local area tomorrow.

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to peak at 5 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:56 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:29 PM 06:29 PM



