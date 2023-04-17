DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 18, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of clouds and lingering moisture may produce a few brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate, peaking at 5 feet for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:55 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1651
View comments
Hide comments