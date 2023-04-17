DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 18, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of clouds and lingering moisture may produce a few brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate, peaking at 5 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website:

www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:54 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1651