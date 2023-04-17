PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 18, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of clouds and lingering moisture may produce a few brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate, peaking at 5 feet for the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:54 AM 

05:53 AM 

SUNSET 

06:29 PM 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

