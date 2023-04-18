DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 19, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local area during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1652