DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 19, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local area during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions. 

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:54 AM 

05:53 AM 

05:53 AM 

SUNSET 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

