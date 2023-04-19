DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 20, 2023
WEATHER:
. This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is influencing a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Therefore, no significant shower activity is expected. Furthermore, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:31 PM
