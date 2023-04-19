DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 20, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is influencing a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Therefore, no significant shower activity is expected. Furthermore, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:30 PM 06:31 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1653