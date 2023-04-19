PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 20, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is influencing a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Therefore, no significant shower activity is expected. Furthermore, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant as varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality. 

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze,Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:53 AM 

05:53 AM 

05:52 AM 

SUNSET 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

06:31 PM 

