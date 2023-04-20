DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 21, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief interruptions by light showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is supporting a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. No significant shower activity is expected.

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to gradually subside with decreasing winds over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:52 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:31 PM 06:31 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1654