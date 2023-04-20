PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 21, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief interruptions by light showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is supporting a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. No significant shower activity is expected. 

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to gradually subside with decreasing winds over the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:53 AM 

05:52 AM 

05:51 AM 

SUNSET 

06:30 PM 

06:31 PM 

06:31 PM 

