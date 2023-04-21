PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 22, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds during this forecast period. Additionally, a low level trough may cause isolated showers.

Although seas are peaking at 5 feet, long-period swells are expected through the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Saturday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

05:52 AM

05:51 AM

05:51 AM

SUNSET

06:31 PM

06:31 PM

06:31 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1655

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY