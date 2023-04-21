DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 22, 2023
WEATHER:
idday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.This afternoon through Saturday m
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds during this forecast period. Additionally, a low level trough may cause isolated showers.
Although seas are peaking at 5 feet, long-period swells are expected through the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:31 PM
|
06:31 PM
|
06:31 PM
