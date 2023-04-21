DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 22, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds during this forecast period. Additionally, a low level trough may cause isolated showers.

Although seas are peaking at 5 feet, long-period swells are expected through the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:31 PM 06:31 PM 06:31 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1655