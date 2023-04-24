DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 25, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F



Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North-northwesterly to north-northeasterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local area. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet. However, long-period swells are predicted to persist through the next 24 or so hours. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:31 PM 06:32 PM 06:32 PM



