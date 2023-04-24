PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 25, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F            

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North-northwesterly to north-northeasterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively drier atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local area. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet. However, long-period swells are predicted to persist through the next 24 or so hours. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,   

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:50 AM 

05:49 AM 

05:49 AM 

SUNSET 

06:31 PM 

06:32 PM 

06:32 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1656

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY