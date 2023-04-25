DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 26, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light winds across the region. Additionally, pockets of moisture embedded within the wind flow may cause isolated showers.

Long period swells can be expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:49 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:32 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1657