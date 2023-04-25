DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 26, 2023
WEATHER:
idday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. This afternoon through Wednesday m
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light winds across the region. Additionally, pockets of moisture embedded within the wind flow may cause isolated showers.
Long period swells can be expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
