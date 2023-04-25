PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 26, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light winds across the region. Additionally, pockets of moisture embedded within the wind flow may cause isolated showers.  

Long period swells can be expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                  WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

SatSingle_vis.jpg3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:49 AM 

05:49 AM 

05:48 AM 

SUNSET 

06:32 PM 

06:32 PM 

06:32 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1657

