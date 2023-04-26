PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 27, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 09 mph 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of daytime heating and patches of moisture transported across the local area by the light wind flow could produce a few local showers.  

Sea conditions are forecast to peak at 5 feet or less during the next few days. Additionally, long-period swells are predicted to persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible. 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 76°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:49 AM 

05:48 AM 

05:48 AM 

SUNSET 

06:32 PM 

06:32 PM 

06:33 PM 

