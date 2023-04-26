DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 27, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 09 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of daytime heating and patches of moisture transported across the local area by the light wind flow could produce a few local showers.

Sea conditions are forecast to peak at 5 feet or less during the next few days. Additionally, long-period swells are predicted to persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 76°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:48 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:32 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1658