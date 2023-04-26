DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 27, 2023
WEATHER:
. This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 09 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of daytime heating and patches of moisture transported across the local area by the light wind flow could produce a few local showers.
Sea conditions are forecast to peak at 5 feet or less during the next few days. Additionally, long-period swells are predicted to persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 76°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
|
06:33 PM
