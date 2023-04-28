PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 29, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light breeze of 04 to 08 mph becoming calm and variable at times. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light and variable winds across the region. Meanwhile, a combination of daytime heating and available moisture may produce a few brief showers across the local area.  

Sea conditions are forecast to peak at 5 feet during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Local showers possible 

Fair / Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible 

Fair / Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:48 AM 

05:47 AM 

05:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:33 PM 

06:33 PM 

06:33 PM 

 

