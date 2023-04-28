DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 29, 2023
WEATHER:
possible.This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light breeze of 04 to 08 mph becoming calm and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light and variable winds across the region. Meanwhile, a combination of daytime heating and available moisture may produce a few brief showers across the local area.
Sea conditions are forecast to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Local showers possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:48 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:33 PM
|
06:33 PM
|
06:33 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1659
