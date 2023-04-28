DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 29, 2023

WEATHER:



This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light breeze of 04 to 08 mph becoming calm and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light and variable winds across the region. Meanwhile, a combination of daytime heating and available moisture may produce a few brief showers across the local area.

Sea conditions are forecast to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Local showers possible Fair / Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair / Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:47 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:33 PM 06:33 PM 06:33 PM



