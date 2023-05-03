DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 03, 2023 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) May 04, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
.This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Mostly fair conditions will prevail across the region. However, a combination of daytime heating and slight low-level moisture transported by southeasterly wind flow may cause brief showers.
Although seas are peaking at 6 feet, long-period swells will affect regional waters through the next few days. As a result, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Local Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:45 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:34 PM
|
06:34 PM
|
06:35 PM
