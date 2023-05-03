DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 03, 2023 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) May 04, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:



This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Mostly fair conditions will prevail across the region. However, a combination of daytime heating and slight low-level moisture transported by southeasterly wind flow may cause brief showers.

Although seas are peaking at 6 feet, long-period swells will affect regional waters through the next few days. As a result, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Local Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:45 AM 05:44 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:34 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1660