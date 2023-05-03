PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 03, 2023 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) May 04, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Mostly fair conditions will prevail across the region. However, a combination of daytime heating and slight low-level moisture transported by southeasterly wind flow may cause brief showers.

Although seas are peaking at 6 feet, long-period swells will affect regional waters through the next few days. As a result, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Local Showers

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

05:45 AM

05:44 AM

05:44 AM

SUNSET

06:34 PM

06:34 PM

06:35 PM

