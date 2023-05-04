PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 05, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL SATURDAY MAY 6, 2023… 

WEATHER:  

This Afternoon: Mostly Fair 

Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature supporting a stable atmosphere. Mostly fair conditions will prevail.  

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as long period swells continue to affect regional waters. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze. 

 

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,Brief Local Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy/slight Haze 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:44 AM 

05:44 AM 

05:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:34 PM 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1661

