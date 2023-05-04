DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 05, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL SATURDAY MAY 6, 2023…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Mostly Fair

Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature supporting a stable atmosphere. Mostly fair conditions will prevail.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as long period swells continue to affect regional waters. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Local Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy/slight Haze HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:35 PM 06:35 PM

