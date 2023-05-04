DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 05, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL SATURDAY MAY 6, 2023…
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Mostly Fair
Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature supporting a stable atmosphere. Mostly fair conditions will prevail.
A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as long period swells continue to affect regional waters. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Local Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Brief Local Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy/slight Haze
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:34 PM
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1661
