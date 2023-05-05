DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 06, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY…
WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Mostly fair conditions will remain across the local region. However, available low-level moisture and daytime heating could produce a brief shower across the local area. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Long-period swells are expected to gradually subside throughout the next 12 or so hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
