DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 06, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6PM TODAY… 

WEATHER:    This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Mostly fair conditions will remain across the local region. However, available low-level moisture and daytime heating could produce a brief shower across the local area. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. 

Long-period swells are expected to gradually subside throughout the next 12 or so hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:44 AM 

05:43 AM 

05:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1662

