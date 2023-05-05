DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 06, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Mostly fair conditions will remain across the local region. However, available low-level moisture and daytime heating could produce a brief shower across the local area. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Long-period swells are expected to gradually subside throughout the next 12 or so hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:43 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:35 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1662