PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 09, 2023 

WEATHER:    This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Despite a dry and stable atmosphere, patches of moisture drifting across the island could trigger brief showers. Additionally, Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. 

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,  

Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:36 PM 

06:36 PM 

06:36 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1663

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY