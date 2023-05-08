DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 09, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a dry and stable atmosphere, patches of moisture drifting across the island could trigger brief showers. Additionally, Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1663