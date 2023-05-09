PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 10, 2023 

WEATHER:    This Afternoon: Sunny, Hazy and Breezy 

Tonight through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: Today through Wednesday morning: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Mainly fair and breezy conditions with limited rainfall activity is expected across the local area. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. 

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze. 

 

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, breezy & Hazy 

Partly Cloudy & Hazy 

Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:36 PM 

06:36 PM 

06:37 PM 

