DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 10, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Sunny, Hazy and Breezy

Tonight through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday morning: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Mainly fair and breezy conditions with limited rainfall activity is expected across the local area. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, breezy & Hazy Partly Cloudy & Hazy Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1664