DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 11, 2023
WEATHER: This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a southeasterly wind flow across the region. A dry and stable atmosphere with Saharan dust particles will continue to limit precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain cautious.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday Partly cloudy with slight haze.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Hazy
|
Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Slightly Hazy
|
Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:37 PM
|
06:37 PM
