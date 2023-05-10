PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 11, 2023 

WEATHER:    This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a southeasterly wind flow across the region. A dry and stable atmosphere with Saharan dust particles will continue to limit precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain cautious. 

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday Partly cloudy with slight haze. 

 

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Hazy 

Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Slightly Hazy 

Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:36 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1665

