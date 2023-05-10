DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 11, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a southeasterly wind flow across the region. A dry and stable atmosphere with Saharan dust particles will continue to limit precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain cautious.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday Partly cloudy with slight haze.

FORECASTER: Leblanc





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Hazy Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Slightly Hazy Fair to Partly Sunny, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:37 PM 06:37 PM



