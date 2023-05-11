PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 12, 2023 

WEATHER:    This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief local shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A dry and stable atmosphere with light Saharan dust particles will continue to limit precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain cautious. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge maintains a mostly gentle wind flow across the region.  

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

05:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

