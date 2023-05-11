DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 12, 2023
WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief local shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dry and stable atmosphere with light Saharan dust particles will continue to limit precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain cautious. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge maintains a mostly gentle wind flow across the region.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:41 AM
05:41 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:37 PM
06:37 PM
06:37 PM
