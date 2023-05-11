DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 12, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere with light Saharan dust particles will continue to limit precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain cautious. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge maintains a mostly gentle wind flow across the region.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:37 PM 06:37 PM



