DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 13, 2023 

WEATHER:    This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Patches of moisture being transported by the wind-flow may produce a few brief showers during this forecast period. 

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Connor 

 weather2.png

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:40 AM 

05:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:38 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1667

