DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 13, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Patches of moisture being transported by the wind-flow may produce a few brief showers during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:37 PM 06:38 PM



