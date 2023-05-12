DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 13, 2023
WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Patches of moisture being transported by the wind-flow may produce a few brief showers during this forecast period.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:37 PM
|
06:37 PM
|
06:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1667
