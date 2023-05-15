PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 16, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Cloudy to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of moisture moving with the mostly gentle wind flow may cause brief showers across the local area. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. 

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

   Image preview 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:40 AM 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

SUNSET 

06:38 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1668

