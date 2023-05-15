DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 16, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Cloudy to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving with the mostly gentle wind flow may cause brief showers across the local area. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1668