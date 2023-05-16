DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 17, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture across the local area may cause brief showers, while mostly gentle winds continue. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality today. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Sea conditions are predicted to peak up to 4 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight



WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1669