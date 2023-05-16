PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 17, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Lingering moisture across the local area may cause brief showers, while mostly gentle winds continue. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality today. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. 

Sea conditions are predicted to peak up to 4 feet for the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                    

WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

   Image preview 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

SUNSET 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

