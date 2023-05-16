DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 17, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture across the local area may cause brief showers, while mostly gentle winds continue. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality today. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Sea conditions are predicted to peak up to 4 feet for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
