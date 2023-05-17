PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 18, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local region. Meanwhile, moisture associated with patches of clouds moving in the wind flow may cause brief showers at times.  

Slight seas are predicted for the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                    

WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

05:38 AM 

SUNSET 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:40 PM 

