DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 18, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local region. Meanwhile, moisture associated with patches of clouds moving in the wind flow may cause brief showers at times.

Slight seas are predicted for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight



WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1670