DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 20, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture transported by light winds and increased instability conditions would account for showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local area.

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to peak at 5 feet for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1671