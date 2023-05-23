DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 24, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Mainly cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Unstable conditions associated with a trough will account for cloudiness, showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms over the local area. Some of these showers may be moderate to heavy. Residents and motorists are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution as streets may become flooded.

Slight to moderate seas will persist for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Cloudy/few Showers /possible isolated thunderstorm Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:42 PM 06:42 PM

