DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 24, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Mainly cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Unstable conditions associated with a trough will account for cloudiness, showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms over the local area. Some of these showers may be moderate to heavy. Residents and motorists are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution as streets may become flooded. 

Slight to moderate seas will persist for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday  

Thursday  

 

WEATHER 

Cloudy/few Showers /possible isolated thunderstorm 

Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:41 PM 

06:42 PM 

06:42 PM 

 

 

 

 

