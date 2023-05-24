PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 25, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Unstable conditions associated with a trough is producing cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms over the local area. Some of these showers may become moderate to heavy. Residents and motorists are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution as rockslides and street flood are possible in vulnerable areas. 

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet for the next several days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

Image preview

3-DAY FORECAST 

 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday  

Friday  

 

WEATHER 

Cloudy/Showers / isolated thunderstorm 

Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:42 PM 

06:42 PM 

06:42 PM 

 

 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1673

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY