DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 25, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Unstable conditions associated with a trough is producing cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms over the local area. Some of these showers may become moderate to heavy. Residents and motorists are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution as rockslides and street flood are possible in vulnerable areas.

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST



 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Cloudy/Showers / isolated thunderstorm Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:42 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1673