DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 26, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: East southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and weak instability will continue to influence a few showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over the local area this afternoon. Conditions will gradually become more stable during the next 24 hours.

Slight to moderate seas conditions can be expected for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc





3-DAY FORECAST