DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 27, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly sunny.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An increase in moisture and instability, in addition to a warm southeasterly wind flow will raise the possibility for isolated showers towards the end of the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas conditions are expected for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:43 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1675