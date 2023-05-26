PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 27, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon: Fair to partly sunny. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

An increase in moisture and instability, in addition to a warm southeasterly wind flow will raise the possibility for isolated showers towards the end of the forecast period. 

Slight to moderate seas conditions are expected for the next several days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE

05:37 AM

05:37 AM

05:37 AM

SUNSET

06:42 PM

06:43 PM

06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

