DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) May 30, 2023
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle east southeasterly winds across the region. Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with this wind flow will produce a few showers over the local area.
Sea conditions will remain normal for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/few showers
|
Fair to Partly Sunny
|
Partly Sunny
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1676
