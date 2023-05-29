PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) May 30, 2023

WEATHER:    

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle east southeasterly winds across the region. Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with this wind flow will produce a few showers over the local area.

Sea conditions will remain normal for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate     WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/few showers

Fair to Partly Sunny

Partly Sunny

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

32°C / 90°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

SUNSET

06:43 PM

06:44 PM

06:44 PM

