DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) May 30, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle east southeasterly winds across the region. Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with this wind flow will produce a few showers over the local area.

Sea conditions will remain normal for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/few showers Fair to Partly Sunny Partly Sunny HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:44 PM 06:44 PM



