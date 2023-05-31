DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 01, 2023
WEATHER:
This through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This through Thursday midday: East to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the region. Meanwhile, a gradual increase in moisture will rise the probability of showers over the local area.
Slight to moderate seas will persist for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy/cloudy
Isolated Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
