DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 01, 2023

WEATHER:

This through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This through Thursday midday: East to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the region. Meanwhile, a gradual increase in moisture will rise the probability of showers over the local area.

Slight to moderate seas will persist for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy/cloudy Isolated Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1678