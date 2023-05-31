PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 01, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This through Thursday midday: East to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the region. Meanwhile, a gradual increase in moisture will rise the probability of showers over the local area.  

Slight to moderate seas will persist for the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

Image preview

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy/cloudy  

Isolated Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:44 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1678

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY