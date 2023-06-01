PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 02, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and weak instability associated with a tropical wave which is expected to pass south of the local area, will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible.  

 

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

