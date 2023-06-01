DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 02, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and weak instability associated with a tropical wave which is expected to pass south of the local area, will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1679