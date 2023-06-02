DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 03, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Available moisture along with warm southeasterly winds will cause cloudy periods and possible brief showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1680