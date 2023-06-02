PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 03, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Available moisture along with warm southeasterly winds will cause cloudy periods and possible brief showers.  

Seas are expected to remain slight during the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:46 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1680

