DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (16:00 LST) June 07, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Warm and Sunny

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair and hazy.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will persist over the local area reducing visibility and affecting air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

