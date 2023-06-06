DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (16:00 LST) June 07, 2023
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Warm and Sunny
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair and hazy.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will persist over the local area reducing visibility and affecting air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
