PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2023 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mainly fair with light haze 

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:  

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair weather across the region. Varying concentrations of Sahara dust will continue for the next few days, affecting air quality and reducing visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy 

 

FORECASTER: Albert 

  Image preview 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Hazy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy, 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:47 PM 

06:47 PM 

06:47 PM 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1683

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY