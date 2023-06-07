DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mainly fair with light haze

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair weather across the region. Varying concentrations of Sahara dust will continue for the next few days, affecting air quality and reducing visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1683