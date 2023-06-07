DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mainly fair with light haze
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair weather across the region. Varying concentrations of Sahara dust will continue for the next few days, affecting air quality and reducing visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1683
View comments
Hide comments