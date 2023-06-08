DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 09, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A moisture surge will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. The concentration of Sahara dust particles over the region will gradually diminish over the next couple days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy/ Brief shower possible Partly Cloudy, HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1684